Dr. Paul Richards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Richards, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Locations
Blue Ridge Cancer Center1 Arh Ln 203, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 862-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient
About Dr. Paul Richards, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1053387266
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Alton Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- Alton Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
