Dr. Paul Richard, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Richard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Richard works at
Locations
NASA Neuroscience Spine Assocs, Naples, FL6101 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 649-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richard was suggested to me by several local physicians I know. Each one said, don’t expect to be catered to, but expect outstanding outcomes. They were right. He is not there for chatty conversation, he is there to perform difficult surgeries, and give you the best shot at being “normal”. He fused my L2 L3 vertebrae. And inserted a new titanium disc. Bingo. One surgery, some exercise modifications. I am cured. Thank you Dr Richard.
About Dr. Paul Richard, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1689806465
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Richard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard works at
Dr. Richard has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
