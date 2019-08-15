Overview

Dr. Paul Rich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rich works at Comprehensive Physician Assoc in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Hubbard, OH and Sharon, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.