Overview

Dr. Paul Rice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rice works at Kevin L Galloway DO Pllc in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.