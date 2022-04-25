See All Plastic Surgeons in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Paul Rhee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Rhee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They completed their residency with General Surgery - Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia|Plastic Surgery - University of Colorado Health Sciences Center

Dr. Rhee works at Center for Plastic Surgery at Castle Rock in Castle Rock, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Plastic Surgery at Castle Rock
    2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 290, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7659
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2022
    I was diagnosed with breast cancer, had a single mastectomy and chose Dr. Rhee for the reconstruction. I'm so very glad I did. Dr. Rhee explained the whole process very thoroughly, was always very patient with me and answered all of my questions. He did spectacular work and I am very happy with the results. He is a self-proclaimed perfectionist - a great attribute in his line of work. His staff is awesome too!
    About Dr. Paul Rhee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891784138
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia|Plastic Surgery - University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhee works at Center for Plastic Surgery at Castle Rock in Castle Rock, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rhee’s profile.

    Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.