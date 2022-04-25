Dr. Paul Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Rhee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They completed their residency with General Surgery - Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia|Plastic Surgery - University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Locations
Center for Plastic Surgery at Castle Rock2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 290, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 743-7659Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with breast cancer, had a single mastectomy and chose Dr. Rhee for the reconstruction. I'm so very glad I did. Dr. Rhee explained the whole process very thoroughly, was always very patient with me and answered all of my questions. He did spectacular work and I am very happy with the results. He is a self-proclaimed perfectionist - a great attribute in his line of work. His staff is awesome too!
About Dr. Paul Rhee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1891784138
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
