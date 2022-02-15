Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
-
1
The Everett Clinic3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5447Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Everett Clinic21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 412-1875Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
It's not much fun having an injury, especially one that requires surgery. However, doctors like Dr Paul Reynolds can help get you back to your normal self. I had a medial meniscus tear (bucket handle) in my knee and Dr Reynolds handled it as professionally as one can. He's also very personable, listens to patient concerns, and answers questions very clearly. Hopefully I don't need any more orthopedic surgeries ever or any surgery for that matter, but if I do I'd definitely see him again for care.
About Dr. Paul Reynolds, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396734810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.