Dr. Paul Reyfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Reyfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Reyfman, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Reyfman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Memorial Hospital675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 908-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyfman?
About Dr. Paul Reyfman, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1508158239
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyfman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyfman works at
Dr. Reyfman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.