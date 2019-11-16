Dr. Paul Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Reyes, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Reyes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Stonebridge Pediatrics5561 Virginia Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-2555
Lone Star Pediatrics177 N Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 591-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Reyes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
