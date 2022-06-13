Dr. Revis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Revis, MD
Dr. Paul Revis, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Regina B. Bielkus MD LLC1055 Featherstone Rd Ste C, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 227-1055
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Excellent. He listens and is informative. My appointment was right on time. His nurse, Rachael, was also friendly and efficient. This was a very pleasant experience.
About Dr. Paul Revis, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Dermatology
