Dr. Paul Reiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Reiman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Locations
Corona Temecula Ortho Assocs28078 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 735-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After dislocating my shoulder for the 4th time, it needed some attention. Dr Reiman and his team provided excellent professional compassionate care. I race Motorcycles and was able to finish 3rd overall for the year with zero problems. From the office staff, to flexibility with scheduling, magical surgical abilities and the PT team my total experience with them was awesome.
About Dr. Paul Reiman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1578532545
Education & Certifications
- Dw Jackson MD/S Calif Center S
- Akron Genl Med Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- College of Wooster
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.