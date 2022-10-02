Dr. Paul Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Reilly, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Reilly, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.
Locations
Dr. Paul D. Reilly1115 Old Colony Ln, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 253-0691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just about everything that is good today in my life I owe to Dr. Reilly and the groups he's led. I recommend him without reservation. I was convinced at first that group therapy would not work for me, but my primary care MD insisted that I give Dr. Reilly a try before he would recommend any 1 on 1 therapist. I was wrong about group therapy. Group therapy as practiced by Dr. Reilly is amazingly effective. Call him.
About Dr. Paul Reilly, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.