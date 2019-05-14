Dr. Paul Reichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Reichman, MD
Dr. Paul Reichman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Reichman works at
Ivette B. Torres MD PC460 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-1850
Saint Lukes Cornwall Hospital70 Dubois St, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-4400
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Reichman performed my gall-bladder surgery and I know that I could not have been in better hands. Not only is his skill as a surgeon unparalleled, but his bedside manner is second to none. He answers all questions fully and comprehensibly. Above all, he is caring and compassionate. I could not have had a more positive experience.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1225114978
- Westchester Co MC-NY Med Coll
- Metro Hosp-Nyc Med Coll
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Reichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichman works at
Dr. Reichman has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reichman speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.