Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Reardon, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Reardon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Reardon works at
Locations
Newport Coast Mental Hlth15 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 140, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-7776
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Reardon for 4 years and he has been the only psychology health professional that correctly diagnosed me and has been genuinely helping me with my PTSD through EMDR therapy and Major Depressive Disorder. His prescriptions that he has given me were the only meds that ever worked for me and he is the sweetest and most personable psychiatrist I've ever met. He truly cares about all of his patients and their well-being. I recommend him to family and friends whenever they need to see a psychiatrist. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Reardon for any psychological needs.
About Dr. Paul Reardon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396951828
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reardon works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.
