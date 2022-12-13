Overview

Dr. Paul Re, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Re works at Orthopedic Affiliates in Concord, MA with other offices in Westford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.