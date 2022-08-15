Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD
Dr. Paul Ratzker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
The Back Institute700 Rahway Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
I had a fractured neck and Dr. Ratzker performed Fusion Surgery on me. I feel his skills are 1st rate. I found Dr. Ratzker to be very personable, he answered all of my questions and he allowed my girlfriend to facetime 1 of my visits when she could not join me. I found the Office Staff to be very friendly and professional. I dealt mostly with Nicole and I thought her to be outstanding. Anything that I needed done she took care of promptly. I would highly recommend Dr. Ratzker and his staff.
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235139700
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Mt Sinai School Of Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
