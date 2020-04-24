Overview

Dr. Paul Raskauskas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Raskauskas works at Retina Consultants Of Southwest Florida in Naples, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL, Fort Myers, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.