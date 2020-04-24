Dr. Paul Raskauskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskauskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Raskauskas, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Raskauskas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Raskauskas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants Of Southwest Florida2400 Goodlette Rd # N, Naples, FL 34105 Directions
-
2
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 208, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 627-4422
-
3
Eye Health of Fort Myers6091 S Pointe Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 466-2020
-
4
National Ophthalmic Research Institute6901 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 393-4323
-
5
Retina Consultants of Southwest Florida106 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-4323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raskauskas?
Dr. Paul was direct, efficient and addressed all of my concerns. I would recommend him for any retina issues.
About Dr. Paul Raskauskas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1790744746
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Faulkner Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskauskas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raskauskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskauskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskauskas works at
Dr. Raskauskas has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raskauskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raskauskas speaks Lithuanian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskauskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskauskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raskauskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raskauskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.