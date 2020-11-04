Dr. Paul Rahill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Rahill, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Rahill, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Rahill works at
Locations
Colorado Pain/Rehab Medical Ctr1755 S 8th St Ste D1, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 Directions (719) 471-3058
Pikes Peak Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine2925 Professional Pl Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Directions (719) 445-0344
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahill?
Dr.Rahill has been a blessing in helping me return to a being mobile. I met Dr.Rahill many years ago after a misdiagnosis from another provider. Dr.Rahill repaired my knee and since has been my go to another sports medclicine related. I habe referred multiple friends, coworkers and teammates to Dr.Rahill an he has been more than amazing during experiences. I have watched the practice grow and I am proud to refer anyone in pain or injured to Dr.Rahill and will continue to do so!!
About Dr. Paul Rahill, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003886334
Education & Certifications
- Aspen Sports Med Foundation
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahill works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahill.
