Dr. Paul Pumilia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Pumilia works at Iora with One Medical in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.