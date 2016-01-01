Dr. Paul Protter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Protter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Paul Protter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.
Dr. Protter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care301 OLD SAN FRANCISCO RD, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (408) 730-4360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Paul Protter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124061031
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Sch Med
- Stanford School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Protter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Protter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Protter works at
Dr. Protter speaks Spanish.
Dr. Protter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Protter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Protter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Protter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.