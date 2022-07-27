Dr. Paul Protomastro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Protomastro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Protomastro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Protomastro, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University, School of Medicine - Brigham and Women's, Massachusetts General, The Children's Hospital
OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Norwalk761 Main Ave Ste 115, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-2200
Coastal Orthopaedics30 East Ave, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 845-2200
Coastal Orthopaedics, PC - Westport131 Kings Hwy N, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 845-2200
OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Westport323 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 845-2200Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I came from Charleston SC to have surgery with Dr Protomastro He spent time with me and surgery went without a problem I would recommend him to anyone
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- Harvard University, School of Medicine - Brigham and Women's, Massachusetts General, The Children's Hospital
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland Case Western Reserve University
- Orthopedic Surgery
