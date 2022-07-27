Overview

Dr. Paul Protomastro, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University, School of Medicine - Brigham and Women's, Massachusetts General, The Children's Hospital



Dr. Protomastro works at OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics in Norwalk, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.