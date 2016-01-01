Dr. Paul Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pritchard, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Pritchard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prevea East Mason Health Center3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 436-1366
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pritchard?
About Dr. Paul Pritchard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790718922
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc Aff Hosps
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchard works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.