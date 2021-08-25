Overview

Dr. Paul Prinz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Prinz works at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.