Dr. Paul Prinz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Paul Prinz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Prinz works at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
    675 W North Ave Ste 214, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 538-6700
    Loyola Center For Health at Burr Ridge
    6800 N Frontage Rd Fl 2, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Drainage
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Knee Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Plantar Fasciitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Conditions
Heel Spur
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Aug 25, 2021
    Dr. Prinz is very thorough and listens to your concerns. He wants to pinpoint the pain and help you to get relief. I’ve had Dr. Prinz for several years and trust him completely.
    Deborah Del Percio — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Prinz, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407802242
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Prinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prinz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prinz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prinz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prinz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

