Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendiville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Prendiville works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Coast Eye Care Centers31852 Coast Hwy Ste 101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 588-2020
-
2
South Coast Eye Care Centers24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prendiville?
My husband and I have been going to Dr. Prendiville for 16 years and trust him implicitly with all of our eye care needs. He is professional and knowledgeable and takes time to explain any issues in an easy to understand manner. Recently, he performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. It was a huge success and I couldn't be more pleased. Dr. Prendiville's Surgery Assistant, Demi, is outstanding. She is efficient, friendly and goes out of her way to be helpful. During our first visit in 2004 we were lucky enough to meet and get to know Courtney, who handles all of our eyeglass needs. She is friendly, knowledgeable and in all these years there has never been a mistake with our prescription glasses. She is a star and both my husband and I feel as if she is a friend. Thank you again, Dr. Prendiville for taking such great care of us and for having such an excellent staff.
About Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073507190
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prendiville has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prendiville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prendiville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prendiville works at
Dr. Prendiville has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prendiville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendiville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendiville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendiville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendiville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.