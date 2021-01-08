See All Ophthalmologists in Laguna Beach, CA
Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Prendiville works at South Coast Eye Care Center in Laguna Beach, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Eye Care Centers
    31852 Coast Hwy Ste 101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-2020
  2. 2
    South Coast Eye Care Centers
    24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 305, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Lazy Eye
Dry Eyes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
    Jan 08, 2021
    My husband and I have been going to Dr. Prendiville for 16 years and trust him implicitly with all of our eye care needs. He is professional and knowledgeable and takes time to explain any issues in an easy to understand manner. Recently, he performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. It was a huge success and I couldn't be more pleased. Dr. Prendiville's Surgery Assistant, Demi, is outstanding. She is efficient, friendly and goes out of her way to be helpful. During our first visit in 2004 we were lucky enough to meet and get to know Courtney, who handles all of our eyeglass needs. She is friendly, knowledgeable and in all these years there has never been a mistake with our prescription glasses. She is a star and both my husband and I feel as if she is a friend. Thank you again, Dr. Prendiville for taking such great care of us and for having such an excellent staff.
    Nancy — Jan 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073507190
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Prendiville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendiville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prendiville has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prendiville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prendiville has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prendiville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendiville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendiville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendiville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendiville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

