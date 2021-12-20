Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pottinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Pottinger works at
Locations
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Pottinger after a series of bad incidents with other doctors—a botched surgery left me with an infection, a wound that wouldn’t heal, and a limb at risk of needing amputation. While other doctors continuously dismissed me carelessly, only Dr. Pottinger took extra care to identify the problem and solve it definitively. In a world full of mediocre and sketchy people, Dr. Pottinger made me understand that there are excellent and disciplined experts out there, who know how to solve problems with real knowledge and precision. Because of Dr. Pottinger, I still have my limb and I am very lucky and forever grateful to have been able to receive his care.
About Dr. Paul Pottinger, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Wa
- University CO
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Pottinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pottinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pottinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pottinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pottinger.
