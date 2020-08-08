Overview

Dr. Paul Porter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Porter works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.