Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Poommipanit works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2273
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Augusta
    1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  3. 3
    University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
    7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 664-3979
  4. 4
    University Hospital Summerville
    2260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 481-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerotic Coronary Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2022
    A 911 call ... i could not hardly breath... going in and out of consciousness...my Ambulance drivers communicating with UH. ER. Dept. Waiting for my arrival there.... I barely remember anything except I was having a Heart Attack... Dr. P. Met me in the ER. Room with about 20 other healthcare worker to try to save my life... Dr. P. is a miracle worker.... he saved my life... not only did he save my life 9 months ago.... he taught me so much in his own way... what a special Dr. He is so ..caring with his patients. I know this.... THANK YOU DR. P....!
    Pamela Jerousek — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487779757
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Ctr for the Hlth Sciences
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
