Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poommipanit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Poommipanit works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2273Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Augusta1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 721-2426
-
3
University Hospitals Parma Medical Center7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (814) 664-3979
-
4
University Hospital Summerville2260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 481-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poommipanit?
A 911 call ... i could not hardly breath... going in and out of consciousness...my Ambulance drivers communicating with UH. ER. Dept. Waiting for my arrival there.... I barely remember anything except I was having a Heart Attack... Dr. P. Met me in the ER. Room with about 20 other healthcare worker to try to save my life... Dr. P. is a miracle worker.... he saved my life... not only did he save my life 9 months ago.... he taught me so much in his own way... what a special Dr. He is so ..caring with his patients. I know this.... THANK YOU DR. P....!
About Dr. Paul Poommipanit, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487779757
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ctr for the Hlth Sciences
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poommipanit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poommipanit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poommipanit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poommipanit works at
Dr. Poommipanit has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poommipanit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Poommipanit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poommipanit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poommipanit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poommipanit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.