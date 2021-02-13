Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polishuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Polishuk works at
Locations
Urology225 E 2nd Ave Ste 300, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (442) 286-7721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had a telemedicine call with Dr. Polishuk who treated me for a stone that was stuck in my Ureter years ago. I have another stone and I’m not as scared as I was during my first episode. Dr. Polishuk is extremely knowledgeable and yet personable. I have complete confidence in his abilities as a Urologist. And he is affiliated with the new Palomar Hospital which had high ratings in all areas including patient surviving rates. I highly recommend this Physician for anything pertaining to Urology!
About Dr. Paul Polishuk, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487648754
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- Univ Of Wisconsin-Madison
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polishuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polishuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polishuk works at
Dr. Polishuk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polishuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Polishuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polishuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polishuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polishuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.