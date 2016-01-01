Dr. Paul Pitel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pitel, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Pitel, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Pitel works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 8, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Paul Pitel, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1891886818
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Pitel works at
