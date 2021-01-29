Dr. Paul Pirundini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirundini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pirundini, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Pirundini, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Pirundini works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Interventional Radiology40 Quinlan Way Ste 104, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-7646
-
2
Lahey Clinic Hospital41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8085
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Surgeon for my Triple By-pass
About Dr. Paul Pirundini, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Waterbury Hosp Hlth Ctr
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
