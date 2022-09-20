Overview

Dr. Paul Pinto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Pinto works at Peak Gastroenterology Assocs in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hepatitis C, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.