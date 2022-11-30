See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, TN
Interventional Pain Medicine
3 (31)
Dr. Paul Pinson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Pinson works at Tennessee Pain and Spine in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tennessee Pain and Spine
    3770 Ocoee Pl NW Ste 100, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 813-3830
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    PAIN AND SPINE Specialists
    3917 Georgetown Rd Nw, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 813-3830
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Back Pain
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Back Pain
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Nov 30, 2022
    When I see people say Dr. Pinson doesn't care or listen it's like they are talking about someone else and not Dr. Pinson. He has ALWAYS been kind and caring and helps with any questions I might have. He may not joke around but he's a doctor. He's not there to entertain you. You have to think about what he must hear from people all day long. Some are just addicts looking for a script while others are legitimate patients who need help. I have been going to doctor Pinson's for years and will continue to do so. Those who complain the loudest are usually the ones mad because they didn't get exactly what they wanted. Not every employee is going to be the perfect person. That's in any business you go to. Those that are rude and mean usually don't last long and are replaced with someone more suitable for the job. It's not easy dealing with the public especially when some are just there to try and get a high. Overall I think he's great and does his best to take care of each individual
    Dennis — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Pinson, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Pinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinson works at Tennessee Pain and Spine in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pinson’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

