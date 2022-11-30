Dr. Paul Pinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Pinson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Pinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Pain and Spine3770 Ocoee Pl NW Ste 100, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 813-3830Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
PAIN AND SPINE Specialists3917 Georgetown Rd Nw, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 813-3830Monday7:45am - 5:30pmTuesday7:45am - 5:30pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:45am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinson?
When I see people say Dr. Pinson doesn’t care or listen it’s like they are talking about someone else and not Dr. Pinson. He has ALWAYS been kind and caring and helps with any questions I might have. He may not joke around but he’s a doctor. He’s not there to entertain you. You have to think about what he must hear from people all day long. Some are just addicts looking for a script while others are legitimate patients who need help. I have been going to doctor Pinson’s for years and will continue to do so. Those who complain the loudest are usually the ones mad because they didn’t get exactly what they wanted. Not every employee is going to be the perfect person. That’s in any business you go to. Those that are rude and mean usually don’t last long and are replaced with someone more suitable for the job. It’s not easy dealing with the public especially when some are just there to try and get a high. Overall I think he’s great and does his best to take care of each individual
About Dr. Paul Pinson, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1265431035
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor College Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinson works at
Dr. Pinson speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.