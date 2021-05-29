Dr. Paul Pin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Pin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Pin Paul G MD Office3600 Gaston Ave Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul Pin performed a breast explant with a small breast lift( repositioning the nipple) and I’m thrilled with the results! He makes you feel very comfortable right from the start. I had breast implants for 22 years over the muscle and was concerned about how it would look after having them for so long. Dr. Pin explained that in my case, I only needed the nipple repositioned and a full lift wasn’t necessary. He assured me there would be no loose skin and there wasn’t! He got excellent results with minimal scarring and I avoided having a full lift. Dr. Pin is the best! He understands what you want, recommends what is best for your individual situation, and gives you realistic expectations. He has a great bedside manner and those that work with him at Surgicare have such wonderful things to say about him as a doctor and as a person. I would recommend anyone needing this procedure to consult with him! His vast experience is noteworthy!
About Dr. Paul Pin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital-Plastic Surgery
- Barnes Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pin works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pin.
