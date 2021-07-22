Overview

Dr. Paul Pierce, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Pierce works at Vanguard Skin Specialists in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.