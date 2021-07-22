See All Plastic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Paul Pierce, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Pierce, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Pierce works at Vanguard Skin Specialists in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Pierce MD
    9348 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 355-1585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Paul Pierce MD
    13492 Bass Pro Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pueblo Office
    5700 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 355-1585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Skin Grafts
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Liposuction
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2021
    So wished Dr. Pierce had been available for my original breast reconstructive surgery. His caring and kind approach are incredible. He also provides you with a clear understanding of the procedure and follow-up!! Highly recommend!!
    L Saffer — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Pierce, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598924201
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Residency
    • Mt. Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
