Dr. Paul Pienkos, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Pienkos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 431-1850
Bala Davuluri1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 496-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pienkos does his research, knows what he's doing, this man saved my life. Very grateful.
About Dr. Paul Pienkos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508904186
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease, Aurora Sinai/St. Luke's Medical Centers College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
