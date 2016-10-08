See All Rheumatologists in Saint George, UT
Dr. Paul Pickrell, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (59)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Pickrell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Pickrell works at Vista Healthcare Joint & Arthritis Center in Saint George, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Desert Spine Surgery
    1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 220, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 879-7610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 08, 2016
    After lab tests run by our primary care provider came back positive, I asked for a referral to Dr. Pickrell (recommended by a friend). I was able to get a new patient appointment for the next week due to a cancellation. Dr. Pickrell's nurse met with us first and listened to my daughter's medical history. Then the doctor came in and listened as well. He is still in the process of diagnosing her and coming up with a treatment plan, but he is the first doctor to take her symptoms seriously.
    Mary in Austin, TX — Oct 08, 2016
    About Dr. Paul Pickrell, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114935418
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pickrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickrell works at Vista Healthcare Joint & Arthritis Center in Saint George, UT. View the full address on Dr. Pickrell’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

