Dr. Paul Piccione, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Piccione, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME.
Locations
Brooklyn Office560 Bay Ridge Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-5219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Piccione is an amazing Dr who shows so much empathy and love for his patients. I feel so comfortable with him and his staff. He checks so from top to bottom and shows so much concern for your medical issues. I highly recommend Him
About Dr. Paul Piccione, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1356456578
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piccione has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piccione accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piccione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piccione works at
Dr. Piccione has seen patients for Duodenitis, Esophageal Ulcer and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piccione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piccione speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccione.
