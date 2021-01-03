See All Ophthalmologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Jameson.

Dr. Phillips works at Shawn Richey Dc in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Beaver Falls, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shawn Richey Dc
    2591 Wexford Bayne Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-5588
  2. 2
    110 CENTRAL SQUARE DR, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 891-7123
  3. 3
    Wexford Anesthesia Associates PC
    6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Upmc Jameson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blindness Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?

    Jan 03, 2021
    It was great. Unfortunately I have a number of friends who have had, and still have major problems after their catarct surgery.
    Elsie Meyer — Jan 03, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Phillips, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922213107
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

