Overview

Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at San Diego Heart & Vascular in San Diego, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.