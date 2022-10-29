Overview

Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at PAUL PHILLIPS EYE & SURGERY CENTER in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Clinton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.