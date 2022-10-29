Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Phillips, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul Phillips Eye & Surgery Center PC6b Minneakoning Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 824-7144
- 2 64 Walmart Plz Uppr Level, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 735-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Last year I saw Dr. Lee for a yearly eye exam. During the exam she became concerned and wanted me to see a cardiologist immediately, which I did. Dr. Lee thought I may have some blockage or a problem with my heart. The cardiologist found nothing! A week later I had a severe heart attack. I am very grateful to Dr. Lee for giving me a warning for a heart problem. When I started to have symptoms I wisely called 911 and got to the hospital immediately. They put a stent in and found I had additional blockage that required open heart surgery. I never thought going for a routine eye exam would reveal possible heart problems but am very thankful for Dr. Lee being able to warn me of an impending situation. She is truly brilliant!
About Dr. Paul Phillips, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073538153
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.