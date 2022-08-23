Overview

Dr. Paul Phelps, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Phelps works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Blepharitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.