Overview

Dr. Paul Pflueger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.



Dr. Pflueger works at Granite Orthopaedics in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.