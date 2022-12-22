Dr. Paul Pflueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pflueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pflueger, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Pflueger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.
Dr. Pflueger works at
Locations
Granite Orthopaedics2960 N Centre Ct, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 777-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pflueger was both personable and professional in my interaction with him. He quickly diagnosed my problem, and took the time to explain with the help of visual aid in the way of an illustrated poster. He prescribed a far less invasive treatment than I expected and for that I was pleased.
About Dr. Paul Pflueger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Medicine
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pflueger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pflueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pflueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pflueger has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pflueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Pflueger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pflueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pflueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pflueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.