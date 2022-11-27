Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petrakos is monitoring my severe glaucoma. He is a caring and skilled doctor.
About Dr. Paul Petrakos, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1134545171
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Petrakos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrakos has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrakos.
