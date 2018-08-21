Overview

Dr. Paul Peterson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Covenant Neurohospitalists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.