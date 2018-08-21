Dr. Paul Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Peterson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
Covenant Neurohospitalists501 20th St Ste 503, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-4321
Fort Sanders Neurosurgery and Spine701 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (865) 541-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peterson done my second neck surgery a few months ago and I am about 80 percent pain free!!! The first surgery, from another doc, was horrible and was worse after surgery. Kudos to Dr. Peterson and his assistant for the relief I have!!!! Will recommend you to everyone!!!!
About Dr. Paul Peterson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891780862
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester Sch Med/Strong Mem Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
