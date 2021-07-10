Dr. Paul Peterson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Peterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Anthony, MN. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
North Memorial Podiatry2600 39th Ave NE Ste 225, Saint Anthony, MN 55421 Directions
North Memorial Podiatry800 Freeport Ave NW Ste 100A, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Peterson has been one of the best doctors I have ever seen! He helped with a car accident injury 3 years ago, and then a work comp issue 18 months later. I love that he is the kind of doctor that talks to you, and not AT you. He looks at every situation, is ver thorough on explaining things, goes beyond the textbooks, and just has a calming personality! I only wish he could be a Family Practice doctor so he could help with any issues!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1083902126
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.