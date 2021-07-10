Overview

Dr. Paul Peterson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Anthony, MN. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Peterson works at North Memorial Podiatry in Saint Anthony, MN with other offices in Elk River, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.