Dr. Paul Peters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospbaltimore Md



Dr. Peters works at Dayton Neurological Associates in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.