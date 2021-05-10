Overview

Dr. Paul Petelin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Petelin works at Petelin Vision in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.