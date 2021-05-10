See All Ophthalmologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Paul Petelin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Petelin, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Petelin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Petelin works at Petelin Vision in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Shamil Patel, MD
Dr. Shamil Patel, MD
10 (264)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD
Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Campion, MD
Dr. Michael Campion, MD
8 (182)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Petelin, Jr., MD
    14269 N 87th St Ste 203, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 483-8882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Senile Cataracts
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petelin?

    May 10, 2021
    Dr. Petelin did my cataract surgery. I had no pain or other problems afterwards. I see better than ever and do not need glasses now for anything. On the 'down' side, Dr. Petelin has no "bedside manner". He will not spend any more time with you than is absolutely necessary. My impression is that he is a gifted eye surgeon. If that is all you need from him - if you don't need to make a new friend - he's your man.
    — May 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Petelin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Petelin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petelin to family and friends

    Dr. Petelin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petelin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Petelin, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Petelin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245328871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hunkele Eye Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory Healthcare
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Petelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petelin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petelin works at Petelin Vision in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Petelin’s profile.

    Dr. Petelin has seen patients for Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Petelin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petelin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Petelin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.