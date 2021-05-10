Dr. Paul Petelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Petelin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Petelin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Petelin works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Petelin, Jr., MD14269 N 87th St Ste 203, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 483-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petelin?
Dr. Petelin did my cataract surgery. I had no pain or other problems afterwards. I see better than ever and do not need glasses now for anything. On the 'down' side, Dr. Petelin has no "bedside manner". He will not spend any more time with you than is absolutely necessary. My impression is that he is a gifted eye surgeon. If that is all you need from him - if you don't need to make a new friend - he's your man.
About Dr. Paul Petelin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245328871
Education & Certifications
- Hunkele Eye Ctr
- Emory Healthcare
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petelin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petelin works at
Dr. Petelin has seen patients for Farsightedness, Nearsightedness and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Petelin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petelin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.