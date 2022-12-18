See All Hand Surgeons in Evansville, IN
Dr. Paul Perry, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (113)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Crawford Memorial Hospital, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Wabash General Hospital.

Dr. Perry works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Orthopaedics
    225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 477-1558
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Crawford Memorial Hospital
  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Fairfield Memorial Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Wabash General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency






Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Perry is an exceptional surgeon and also kind and caring. He will give you his undivided attention as you describe your symptoms, gently examine your injury, and patiently explain your x-ray. He is willing to try stop gap measures - medication, cortisone shot, physical therapy. He respects your need to plan for your surgery. Surgery is quick, physical therapy recovery takes months. Tri-State-Orthopedics is an efficient and very patient friendly team. The physicians and support staff do their very best to restore you. Dr Perry replaced my left shoulder Oct 2021. I was fearful and postponed the surgery until the pain was constant and unbearable. I won’t wait to long with my right shoulder. Like the body shop that returns your car working better than before - Dr Perry and the physical therapist restored my ability to cuddle my grandchildren, knead bread, do embroidery and sail our sailboat. The team restored my quality of life.
    Chris Gaither Evansville IN — Dec 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Perry, MD
    

    Dr. Perry's Office & Staff

    

    Experience with Dr. Perry

    

    Tell Us About Yourself

    

    

    About Dr. Paul Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861490450
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Residency
    • Wright State University School Of Med
    Internship
    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University of Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Perry’s profile.

    Dr. Perry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

