Dr. Paul Perito, MD

Urology
4.9 (98)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Perito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.

Dr. Perito works at Miami Mens Health in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Mens Health
    135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 540, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 445-8461
    Coral Gables Surgery Center
    2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 400, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 461-3229
    Coral Gables Hospital
    3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 445-8461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Balanoposthitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Balanoposthitis

Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 26, 2022
    Was on a tight schedule , Dr. Perito was able to get me scheduled quickly , the procedure from my point of view was “ Flawless” , the Coral Gables hospital and staff even though there was a little bit of a language issue ( on my part ) i no speak spanish, :). They made the exception for the gringo ( me ) .. they did an outstanding job for me .. Other doctors may do a good job as well , But in my opinion Perito is at the top of his field of surgeons in this field !
    Davek — Dec 26, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Perito, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851339824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Perito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perito has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Perito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

