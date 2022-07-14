See All Urologists in Bethpage, NY
Dr. Paul Peller, MD

Urology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Peller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. 

Dr. Peller works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Urology Centers of NY
    480 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 796-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Second visit w Dr. Peller. He's thorough during his examinations and medical recommendations, approachable with questions and has an excellent bed side manner with his patients. He consults with you in stead of telling you what to do. Excellent! Thanks Doc.
    Cliff Dragonetti — Jul 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Peller, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1740243674
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Peller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peller works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Bethpage, NY. View the full address on Dr. Peller’s profile.

    Dr. Peller has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

