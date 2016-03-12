Dr. Paul Peicott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peicott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Peicott, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Peicott, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Peabody Podiatry LLC6 Essex Center Dr Ste 208, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-9969
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peicott?
I was suffering from bilateral foot pain. I am a veteran, but couldn't get an appt at the VA for 3.5 mo. VA appt finally happened. The VA podiatrist looked at/touched my feet and told me to switch to Birkenstocks. He wouldn't take xrays. My pain got worse & I still didn't know the exact cause of the pain. I decided to go see Dr. Peicott. I had xrays, a diagnosis, and a treatment plan within 30 min. He is not only an exceptional podiatrist, he is a kind-hearted, wonderful man. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Paul Peicott, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821104241
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
